PM Modi & Biden hold telephonic conversation, discuss G20, Air India-Boeing deal

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the deepening of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which has resulted in robust growth in all domains, the PMO

FP Staff February 14, 2023 23:04:00 IST
FILE- Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a laugh with US President Joe Biden at the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali. AFP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US president Joe Biden held a telephonic conversation on Tuesday hours after the duo hailed the landmark agreement between Air India and American plane manufacturer Boeing as a “shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation” that will help create new employment opportunities in both countries.

According to an announcement by the White House, Boeing and Air India have reached an agreement under which the airline will purchase 220 planes from Boeing — 190 B737 MAX, 20 B787, and 10 B777X — for $34 billion.

There will be an option to buy 70 more aircraft which could take the total transaction value to $45.9 billion.

PM Modi had a “warm and productive” phone call with US President Biden, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Modi, Biden discuss G20, Air India-Boeing deal

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the deepening of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which has resulted in robust growth in all domains, the PMO said.

PM Modi and President Biden welcomed the announcement of the landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing as a “shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation that will help create new employment opportunities in both countries”, the statement said.

Modi invited Boeing and other US companies to make use of the opportunities arising due to the expanding civil aviation sector in India.

The two leaders welcomed the first meeting of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) held recently in Washington DC and expressed a keen desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation in space, semi-conductors, supply chains, defence co-production and co-development and knowledge and innovation ecosystems, the PMO said.

They agreed to bolster the vibrant people-to-people ties between the two countries, which have been mutually beneficial, it said.

The two leaders agreed to remain in contact during India’s ongoing G20 Presidency to ensure its success, the statement said.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: February 14, 2023 23:05:48 IST

