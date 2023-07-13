PM Modi arrives in Paris, gets a rousing welcome from Indian diaspora

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Paris on Thursday afternoon received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Paris.

They accorded a warm welcome to PM Modi while raising slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram.” Many were seen clicking selfies with the prime minister while some sang songs and presented gifts to PM Modi.

VIDEO | PM Modi interacts with children and members of the Indian diaspora on his arrival at the hotel in Paris.#PMModiInFrance (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/eATVkLFWfY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 13, 2023

It was a show of unity in diversity in Paris as people from different faiths and different walks of life thronged at the hotel to shower love on PM Modi.

Landed in Paris. Looking forward to boosting India-France cooperation during this visit. My various programmes today include an interaction with the Indian community later in the evening. pic.twitter.com/2rBClUL0zJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2023

During his two-day visit, PM Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron and join him for the French National Day or Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

“In a visit that is just about 36 hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher and President of the National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet,” Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“He (PM Modi) will also later today address the Indian community (in France). President Macron, who is the principle host is organising a private dinner today evening with formal talks tomorrow (July 14),” Bagchi said.

“The main event – Bastille Day celebrations – will see both PM Modi and French President Macron will attend. Later in the evening tomorrow, there is state banquet as well as interaction with the CEOs and other prominent personalities,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Ahead of his departure, PM Modi expressed confidence that his visit will provide a new impetus to India-France strategic partnership.

Expansion of bilateral defence ties is expected to be a key focus of Prime Minister Modi’s talks with Macron.

From Paris, Modi will travel to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for an official visit on July 15.