Confident my visit will provide new impetus to our strategic partnership, says PM Modi as he departs for France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed for his “special” visit to France. Ahead of his departure, the Indian PM said he looks forward to holding a wide-ranging discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron on taking forward a time-tested relationship (between the two countries) over the next 25 years.

PM Modi expressed confidence that his visit will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership.

The Indian Prime Minister’s visit will focus on strengthening India-France ties in several domains including defence, space, civil nuclear, trade, investment, culture and people-to-people ties.

This France visit is ‘special’

In his departure statement, PM Modi said this visit to France is particularly special as he would be joining Macron for the French National Day, or Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour.

An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion.

25th anniversary of India-France strategic partnership

PM Modi said that the year 2023 marks the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership.

“Rooted in deep trust and commitment, our two countries cooperate closely across various domains including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people ties. We also work together on regional and global issues,” PM Modi said in his departure statement.

‘Look forward to holding wide-ranging discussions’

“I look forward to meeting President Macron and holding wide-ranging discussions on taking forward this longstanding and time-tested partnership over the next 25 years,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also recalled his earlier meetings with Macron and said, “I have had the opportunity to meet President Macron several times since my last Official Visit to France in 2022, most recently in Hiroshima, Japan in May 2023 during the G-7 Summit.”

The Prime Minister said he is looking forward to his interaction with French leadership including his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne, President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher, and President of the National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet.

“During my visit, I will have the opportunity to meet the vibrant Indian community, leading CEOs from both countries as well as prominent French personalities,” PM Modi said.

After France, PM Modi to travel to UAE

PM Modi said from Paris, he would be travelling to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for an official visit on July 15.

“I look forward to meeting my friend, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi,” the PM said.

“Our two countries are engaged across a wide range of sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties,” PM Modi stated

PM Modi said last year, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and he agreed on a Roadmap on the future of the bilateral partnership, and he looks forward to discussing with him how to further deepen ties.

Noting that the UAE will be hosting the 28th Conference of Parties of the UNFCCC (COP-28) later this year, PM Modi said he also looks forward to exchanging views on strengthening global cooperation towards accelerating climate action to facilitate the energy transition and implementation of the Paris Agreement.

“I am confident that my visit to UAE will usher in a new chapter in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” the Indian Prime Minister said.