PM Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea for Pacific summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea on Sunday for talks with Pacific leaders. This is the first visit by an Indian PM to the island nation as New Delhi seeks to counter growing Chinese regional influence.

Reached Papua New Guinea. I am thankful to PM James Marape for coming to the airport and welcoming me. This is a very special gesture which I will always remember. I look forward to boosting India’s ties with this great nation during my visit. pic.twitter.com/9pBzWQ6ANT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2023

He landed just after 10 pm local time (1200 GMT) in the capital Port Moresby, where he will co-host the Summit of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation on Monday with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape and other Pacific island leaders.

With inputs from agencies

