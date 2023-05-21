World

PM Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea for Pacific summit

This is the first visit by an Indian PM to the island nation as New Delhi seeks to counter growing Chinese regional influence

FP Staff May 21, 2023 18:25:06 IST
PM Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea for Pacific summit

PM Narendra Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea on 21 May 2023. Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea on Sunday for talks with Pacific leaders. This is the first visit by an Indian PM to the island nation as New Delhi seeks to counter growing Chinese regional influence.

He landed just after 10 pm local time (1200 GMT) in the capital Port Moresby, where he will co-host the Summit of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation on Monday with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape and other Pacific island leaders.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 21, 2023 19:07:13 IST

