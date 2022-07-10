PM Modi and other leaders across the world greet people on Eid ul-Adha

Celebrated by Muslims, Eid ul-Adha commemorates the spirit of sacrifice to obey God

Eid ul-Adha or ‘festival of sacrifice’, which is commonly known as Bakrid, is one of the biggest festivals of Muslims worldwide. The festival also marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Celebrated by Muslims, the festival commemorates the spirit of sacrifice to obey the God.

Leaders across the globe, are sending across their wishes to the revelers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha and wished that the festival inspired everyone to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind.

Modi tweeted, "Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this festival inspire us to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished that the auspicious occasion of Eid ul-Adha usher in the spirit of togetherness and bring peace, prosperity and happiness for all.

Eid Mubarak! May the auspicious occasion of #EidAlAdha usher in the spirit of togetherness and bring peace, prosperity and happiness for all. pic.twitter.com/qYevnKkwxN — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 10, 2022

Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala tweeted that Eid ul-Adha reminds us that the greatest human virtue is sacrificing one's personal interests for the common good.

#EidAlAdha reminds us that the greatest human virtue is sacrificing one's personal interests for the common good. Let this day inspire us to overcome narrow sectarian boundaries and stand together for a prosperous and egalitarian future. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/0xf0l4IB0Y — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) July 10, 2022

Wishing a “joyous holiday filled with community, celebration, compassion, and service”, the US president Joe Biden wrote “Eid Mubarak and Hajj Mabroor” on Twitter.

To all those across the United States and around the world celebrating Eid al-Adha, Jill and I wish you and your loved ones a joyous holiday filled with community, celebration, compassion, and service. Eid Mubarak and Hajj Mabroor! pic.twitter.com/dKWkWFAD9n — President Biden (@POTUS) July 9, 2022

UK acting prime minister Boris Johnson also wished “a very happy and blessed Eid al-Adha” to the Muslims in the country. “Wishing Muslims here in the UK and around the world a very happy and blessed Eid al-Adha,” the prime minister's office wrote on Twitter.

Wishing Muslims here in the UK and around the world a very happy and blessed Eid al-Adha. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/sMP5HFJMU0 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 9, 2022

Underlining that the "symbols and ceremonies of Eid-al-Adha speak to us of the human capacity for sacrifice in the name of love", Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese said that "today more than 600,000 Muslims are an integral part of the rich mosaic" of the country. He further added that he is "proud to serve alongside three Muslim Australians in my government".

