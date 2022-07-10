World

PM Modi and other leaders across the world greet people on Eid ul-Adha

Celebrated by Muslims, Eid ul-Adha commemorates the spirit of sacrifice to obey God

FP Staff July 10, 2022 10:14:59 IST
PM Modi and other leaders across the world greet people on Eid ul-Adha

Representational image. AFP

Eid ul-Adha or ‘festival of sacrifice’, which is commonly known as Bakrid, is one of the biggest festivals of Muslims worldwide. The festival also marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Celebrated by Muslims, the festival commemorates the spirit of sacrifice to obey the God.

Leaders across the globe, are sending across their wishes to the revelers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha and wished that the festival inspired everyone to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind.

Modi tweeted, "Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this festival inspire us to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished that the auspicious occasion of Eid ul-Adha usher in the spirit of togetherness and bring peace, prosperity and happiness for all.

Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala tweeted that Eid ul-Adha reminds us that the greatest human virtue is sacrificing one's personal interests for the common good.

Wishing a “joyous holiday filled with community, celebration, compassion, and service”, the US president Joe Biden wrote “Eid Mubarak and Hajj Mabroor” on Twitter.

UK acting prime minister Boris Johnson also wished “a very happy and blessed Eid al-Adha” to the Muslims in the country. “Wishing Muslims here in the UK and around the world a very happy and blessed Eid al-Adha,” the prime minister's office wrote on Twitter.

Underlining that the "symbols and ceremonies of Eid-al-Adha speak to us of the human capacity for sacrifice in the name of love", Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese said that "today more than 600,000 Muslims are an integral part of the rich mosaic" of the country. He further added that he is "proud to serve alongside three Muslim Australians in my government".

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 10, 2022 10:14:59 IST

TAGS:

also read

BJP resolves to end dynastic and appeasement politics at national executive meeting
Politics

BJP resolves to end dynastic and appeasement politics at national executive meeting

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted BJP workers to learn from the mistakes of parties that were now in 'terminal decline' despite ruling the country for long.

PM should have acknowledged achievements till 2014: Chidambaram on PM Modi's remarks in Germany
India

PM should have acknowledged achievements till 2014: Chidambaram on PM Modi's remarks in Germany

Prime Minister Modi, who is visiting Germany to attend the G7 Summit, addressed thousands of members of the Indian community at a grand event held at the Audi Dome stadium in Munich

PM Modi to discuss important global issues with world leaders at G7 Summit
India

PM Modi to discuss important global issues with world leaders at G7 Summit

PM Modi is attending the G7 summit held in the Alpine castle of Schloss Elmau in southern Germany following an invitation by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz