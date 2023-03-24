PM meets International Telecommunication Union Secretary General Doreen Bogdan-Martin

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met International Telecommunication Union Secretary General, Doreen Bogdan- Martin. Both dignitaries had extensive discussions on leveraging digital technology for a better and sustainable planet.

After the meeting with the PM, Doreen Bogdan- Martin tweeted “I commend PM @narendramodi & India for their leadership, keeping connectivity + innovation high on the agenda, and for recognizing @ITUas #G20 knowledge partner. This 2023 SDG midpoint provides a much needed opportunity for G20 countries to harness digital to rescue,”

Responding to the tweet by Ms Doreen Bogdan- Martin, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“Glad to have met @ITUSecGen Doreen Bogdan-Martin. We had extensive discussions on leveraging digital technology for a better and sustainable planet.”

