Plane in UK skies takes full circle as pilot obliges passengers to see northern lights

London: As it passed over the northern edge of the UK, an easyJet aircraft made a 360-degree turn to let its passengers see an “amazing display” of the northern lights.

After the pilot made the decision to make the circular turn on Monday night, passengers on flight U21806 from Iceland’s Reykjavik to Manchester Airport were able to take photos of the celestial display.

According to flight monitoring website Flightradar24.com, the Airbus A320 was flying at an altitude of 37,000ft (11,000m) and travelling at a little under 500mph when it made the controlled detour to the west of the Faroe Islands shortly after 8.30pm.

Big thanks to the @easyJet pilot of EZY1806 from Reykjavik to Manchester who did a 360 fly by mid flight to make sure all passengers could see the incredible Northern Lights 🤩 pic.twitter.com/A4CHi9Hqgo — Adam Groves (@APTGroves) February 27, 2023

“We are pleased that the captain on our flight from Reykjavik to Manchester yesterday evening was able to perform a controlled manoeuvre to allow passengers to witness an amazing display from the air of one of nature’s greatest sights, the aurora borealis,” an easyJet spokesperson said to the PA news agency.

Our team will always go above and beyond for our clients, and we are thrilled to have been able to give them this unique opportunity to see the northern lights.

The easyJet passengers’ photos of the northern lights, which depict pink and green hues illuminating the night sky, have been extensively shared on social media.

