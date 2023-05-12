Will Imran Khan get arrested AGAIN? Pak's Punjab Police in Islamabad with arrest warrant

A large team of Pakistan’s Punjab police has arrived at Islamabad High Court to arrest Imran Khan in at least 10 cases against him. The former prime minister is waiting in the court for a hearing on his bail plea.

Imran Khan’s party – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – said a large number of Punjab police personnel have reached the IHC to arrest him after his bail hearing in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case.

As per reports, DIG Punjab has said that he has arrest warrants for Imran Khan.

It is also being said that Punjab police have handed over the arrest warrants of Imran Khan to Islamabad police.

Earlier today, PTI lawyer Babar Awan claimed that a police team from Punjab has left for Islamabad to arrest the former prime minister in “new cases”.

“There are two to three people in the incumbent administration who are worried because if Imran Khan is released their jobs will be in danger,” Awan said, adding that this was why Punjab police has been called to Islamabad.

Addressing the media outside the IHC, the PTI lawyer further alleged that “special people” were hired to “hunt” Imran and said that those who sent the PTI chief to jail were responsible for the violence in the country.

PTI said that if Imran Khan is arrested today, it will call nationwide protest again.

‘Will be arrested again’

Ahead of his bail plea hearing today, Imran Khan had said that he feared being arrested again by the “fascist” regime led by Shehbaz Sharif.

PTI leader Hammad Azhar in a tweet said, “Imran Khan has given a message that an attempt is being made to arrest him again and he wants the entire country to come out in peaceful protest.”

Azhar said Imran was currently fighting for the Constitution, democracy and rule of law in the country. He further urged people to take to the streets and “play your role”.

It can be recalled that moments after the Pakistan Supreme Court ordered the release of Imran Khan, the ruling government in the country, denounced the verdict of the top court and said it was determined to find other legal avenues to arrest the former premier.

“We will arrest him again,” perhaps on charges that were announced a day earlier of inciting the wave of violence, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan told Pakistan’s Dunya TV on Thursday.

With inputs from agencie

