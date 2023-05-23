The character of Pikachu is iconic across the world, especially in Japan, where the entire Pokemon universe came into existence. As the face of the franchise, Pikachu’s popularity always takes the centre stage as it continues to remain the most-beloved Pokemon to date. Speaking of which, while Pikachu-themed soft toys, games, and accessories have become quite common, Japan has now launched a Pikachu-themed train, that is full of colours and absolutely adorable. A travel blogger recently took to Instagram and shared a video of his experience while travelling on the unique train in the country’s Ichinoseki region. The video will definitely make you feel like packing your bags for Japan.

The blogger, named Billy Biehl, shared the video a week back on his Instagram handle with the caption, “The Pikachu Train – Ichinoseki, Japan.”

As the video plays, it shows Billy moving around the special platform, designed with Pikachu stickers and designs. He then goes on to show the approaching yellow-coloured train entering the platform. He then gets onto the train, showing how the interiors were decorated with Pikachu designs, bright paint, and even Poke balls on the seats. What is more attractive is a separate cabin that has a large Pikachu soft toy in the centre and many other toys of different sizes lying on the couches.

“On the way to finding your train track, everything is decorated with Pikachus, the bright yellow Pikachu-themed train approaches. Once you are onboard, you will see the entire inside of the train is Pikachu-themed and it is very detailed. When the train starts to move, you can then take your shoes off and head to the Pikachu cabin. It has two couches and a massive Pikachu in the centre, and multiple smaller Pikachus to hangout with! It is extremely comfortable. It was a unique experience and must to do when in Northern Japan,” the blogger says in the video.

The video has already received millions of views. Social media users were eager to go aboard the “Pikachu-chu”, as one user wrote.

“I hope to take this train one day! Thank you for sharing!!” a comment read.

“I like pikachu, but that is too much,” one viewer remarked.

“Dang, one more thing for me to do in Japan,” an account wrote.

The video has amassed over 81,000 likes and many comments so far.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.