Philippines students design creative anti-cheating hats during engineering exams

During exam time, invigilators always try to make sure that no students get involved in any kind of cheating practices. In this context, students at Bicol University College in Legazpi, Philippines, have been going viral for their creativity to make anti-cheating headgear. The college’s lecturer Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz provided students with the assignment to design simple paper-made anti-cheating hats. In response, the students came up with bizarre ideas that are enough to blow your mind off. The mechanical engineering students at the university made the decision to create special headgear that would prevent them from looking at each other’s papers and would instead force them to concentrate entirely on their own answer scripts. To create those customised hats, they reused cardboard, egg cartons, and other recycled materials.

The professor shared a number of photos containing the student’s innovative headgear on her personal Facebook. The caption of the post reads, “Anti-cheating Hard Entry of 3B. Midterm Exam Chronicles In Engineering. Day 2.” The images show the students taking their examinations while sporting amusingly created full-face masks, homemade helmets, paper binoculars, and ornate caps. Some even covered their heads with paper bags that had cutouts only for their eyes.

The photographs, since being dropped on Facebook, have attracted a significant number of users. The viewers wasted no time to appreciate the smart ideas adopted by the students.

According to a BBC report, the professor said that a technique that was purportedly used in Thailand in the past served as her motivation. In 2013, a picture that seemed to depict university students in Bangkok taking exams while utilising ear flaps created with sheets of paper glued to each side of their heads to hide their vision went viral.

Mandane-Ortiz claimed that her students in the Philippines embraced the idea and ran with it, creating sophisticated headgear in only five minutes with whatever was available. Reportedly, the pictures may have also inspired other universities and colleges around the country to encourage their own students to design anti-cheating headwear.

