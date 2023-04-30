Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos departs for US to bolster ties amid growing China threat

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr left for his four-day visit to the US to meet his counterpart, Joe Biden.

During this visit, Marcos will extend the Philippines’ national interest and strengthen the “very important alliance” between Manila and Washington.

Before leaving for his four-day official visit to Washington, Marcos said on Sunday he would convey to Biden his determination to forge “an even stronger relationship” with the United States to “address the concerns of our times,” including issues related to the economy.

He said, “During this visit, we will reaffirm our commitment to fostering our long-standing alliance as an instrument of peace and as a catalyst of development in the Asia Pacific region, and for that matter for the rest of the world.”

Marcos’ visit to the US will be the first such trip by a Philippine president in more than 10 years. Also, his visit comes amid a growing threat by China in the disputed South China Sea.

Biden and Marcos are expected to reach agreements on greater business engagement, as well as “military enhancements” amid shared concerns about China, a senior Biden administration official told Reuters.

The official added that ignoring the Philippines’ strategic importance is nearly impossible in the current situation. As part of moves to boost commercial ties, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo would lead a presidential business delegation to the Philippines.

Although Marcos is seeking to strike a balance with both China and US, the administration of Manila acknowledges the growing threat posed by Beijing and is concerned about “provocative” diplomacy by the country and seeking stronger ties with allies.

“We’re seeking not to be provocative, but to provide both moral and practical support for the Philippines as they try to make their way in a complex Western Pacific,” the official said. “Their geographic position is critical,” the official added.

Experts say Washington sees the Philippines as a potential location for rockets, missiles and artillery systems to counter a Chinese amphibious invasion of Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.

With inputs from agencies

