Philippines parliament proclaims Ferdinand Marcos Jr as president days after his landslide victory in polls

He was the first presidential candidate to win an outright majority since his dictator father, who presided over widespread corruption and human rights abuses, was ousted by a popular revolt in 1986

Manila: The Philippine parliament on Wednesday proclaimed Ferdinand Marcos as the country's 17th president, following his landslide victory in the 9 May polls.

House of Representatives Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said: "I hereby proclaim Ferdinand Bongbong Romualdez Marcos Jr as the duly elected president of the Republic of the Philippines," after legislators approved a report declaring Marcos the winner.

Marcos, who formally takes office next month, secured more than 31.6 million votes, or 58.8 percent of the total, according to a final tally released by the parliament.

In the Philippines, the winner only has to get more votes than anyone else.

Marcos's victory followed relentless online whitewashing of the family's past and alliances with rival political dynasties who have the means to influence voters in their regions.

His main rival Leni Robredo finished well behind in second place with just over 15 million votes.

A joint session of the House of Representatives and Senate formally ratified the results and proclaimed Marcos president. He will be inaugurated on June 30.

His running mate Sara Duterte was also proclaimed the winner of the vice presidential race.

