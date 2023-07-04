Philadelphia: 4 killed, two minors injured in shooting on US Independence Day eve

Four people were killed and two minors were injured in a shooting in Southwestern Philadelphia on Monday evening.

Police said the minors injured in the shooting are aged – 2 and 13, while three of four killed were aged between 20 to 59.

The attack came on the eve of the United States’ Independence Day. According to a report by BBC, all the victims are male.

A suspect was apprehended with an AR-style rifle, a handgun, a bulletproof vest, multiple ammunition magazines in the vest, and a scanner after the shooting, a report by CNN quoted Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle M. Outlaw said.

The police officer also said a second person, who may have picked up someone’s gun and returned fire, has also been taken into custody.

The conditions of the wounded children are said to be stable, Outlaw informed.

Police said investigators were still finding to reason that led to the shooting. “About 50 spent shell casings litter the shooting scenes,” Outlaw informed.

As per the Gun Violence Archive, at least 339 mass shootings have happened in the US so far this year.

With inputs from agencies

