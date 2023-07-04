Philadelphia: 4 killed, two minors injured in shooting on US Independence Day eve
Police said the minors injured in the shooting are aged - 2 and 13, while three of four killed were aged between 20 to 59
Four people were killed and two minors were injured in a shooting in Southwestern Philadelphia on Monday evening.
Police said the minors injured in the shooting are aged – 2 and 13, while three of four killed were aged between 20 to 59.
The attack came on the eve of the United States’ Independence Day. According to a report by BBC, all the victims are male.
Related Articles
A suspect was apprehended with an AR-style rifle, a handgun, a bulletproof vest, multiple ammunition magazines in the vest, and a scanner after the shooting, a report by CNN quoted Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle M. Outlaw said.
The police officer also said a second person, who may have picked up someone’s gun and returned fire, has also been taken into custody.
The conditions of the wounded children are said to be stable, Outlaw informed.
Police said investigators were still finding to reason that led to the shooting. “About 50 spent shell casings litter the shooting scenes,” Outlaw informed.
As per the Gun Violence Archive, at least 339 mass shootings have happened in the US so far this year.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
James Harden picks up $35.6 million option with the 76ers: Report
The 33-year-old James Harden could have declined the option and decided to try for free agency.
'Mass shooting incident' in Baltimore, police at the scene
Ten people were taken to hospitals by police, and another 19 took themselves to hospitals, Fox 45 reported, adding that a witness said they heard 20 to 30 shots fired
Baltimore police say two dead, 28 injured after mass shooting
Hundreds of people were gathered in the area for an event called "Brooklyn Day," a witness told TV station Fox 45, adding that they had heard 20 to 30 shots fired