PhD students shocked after viral image from Canada varsity shows thesis being discarded in trash cans

Completing a PhD in the subject of one’s choice is not easy. It takes years of hard work, is expensive and not to mention the student’s career too depends on its successful completion, subsequent submission and grading. So, if a student comes across a dumpster full of discarded research copies which do not seem very dated, needless to say it causes outrage among the student fraternity.

Images that have emerged from the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada, have triggered anger among PhD candidates online. Taking to Twitter, a user named ‘caffienated_pigeon’ shared images of hard bound PhD dissertations tossed in a trash can.

“Walking home from my lecture tonight, I noticed a whole dumpster full of finely bound theses and dissertations behind the @UAlberta Education Centre. Not even being recycled, just going to the landfill. Can’t help but feel this oddly sums up the state of a modern education,” he wrote.

The tweet soon went viral, and it incurred the wrath of many people online.

“Wow. Painful! Remembering how expensive it is to have them printed. My supervisor got in touch weeks ago, he couldn’t find my thesis. Needed the appendix to track down literature. I’ve stored a PDF on my old Linux laptop from 2016. University seems to have lost it,” wrote a Twitter user.

Remember that report that you spent years working on and had carefully bound on archival paper designed to last hundreds of years? It has so little value to the university that they won't even keep it on a shelf. Now, there is a metaphor for the state of modern education. https://t.co/L1v6JzSuUc — Dr. Robert Rohde (@RARohde) May 21, 2023

Another netizen wrote, “I’m a librarian and nothing makes me happier than a successful bit of weeding. Hate to break it to you but this happens a lot more often than you think… and for good reason. lol if you think a bunch of bound books in a dumpster are the only surviving copies in existence.”

The response to this saying "they've been digitised, it's fine" tell me you are nt worried enough about the stare of digital archives. Keep the physical books. https://t.co/5TwvIF5W6S — Angel of Modernity (@TheoryGf) May 21, 2023

Varsities often preserve a digitized version of student PhDs but that does not justify dumping the actual hard-bound copies in a trash can near the university premises. These are images of just one university in Canada, which has thrown PhDs in dustbins. Across the world, millions of students are submitting their research projects after a lot of grueling work and netizens were quick to point out that these thesis at least deserved shelf space in universities.

