While humans have created endless records showcasing their talent and skills, animals are also not far behind. From having large horns to performing different antics, the list is long and we can bet it is also the most amusing one. Besides, animals are also known for competing in different sports and activities. One such record was recently created by a pet dog that did the most number of skips in just 30 seconds. Shared recently by the Guinness World Records (GWR), a video of the dog performing the act with its parents is going viral on the internet.

The video by GWR on Instagram shows a dog named Balu and its parent Wolfgang Lauenburger performing the act. As the video starts playing, we can see the duo skipping on a single rope in complete sync. While the man holds the rope and skips, the dog also stands on its hind legs and joins him.

Watch:

The video also includes a caption that reads, “Most skips by a dog on the hind legs in 30 secs. 32 by Balu and Wolfgang Lauenburger.”

As soon as the video was posted, many took to the comment section to share their reactions. A user wrote, “This is beautiful”, while another person wrote, “Now this is a record.”

“This lovely dog it’s so cute and congrats to the little world champion,” a third user wrote.

According to the organisation’s official website, the record was set by the dog and the pet parent in Germany on 12 July 2022, and the two trained hard to achieve the title. It also added that this is not the first time Wolfgang has created records with his dog. He and his daughter have been achieving several records with their dogs including “most dogs in a conga line, most skips of a single rope by a dog and person in one minute and fastest time to jump 5 hurdles on hind legs by a dog.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.