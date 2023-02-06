Pervez Musharraf: Know reasons for downfall of former Pakistan dictator

Islamabad: Former President of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf passed away on Sunday due to prolonged illness. He breathed his last at the age of 79 in a hospital in Dubai.

From planning the disastrous military operation against India in Kargil to the siege of the Lal Masjid that prompted sections within his own Pakistan armed forces to attempt his assassination, Pervez Musharraf has had several blunders to his credit.

But did you know that Musharraf was the first military ruler of Pakistan to be sentenced to death?

On December 17, 2019, the court sentenced Musharraf to death in the case of treason. Let us know about the seven reasons for the downfall of Musharraf, due to which there was anger against him in the people there.

1. Lal Masjid Operation

In July 2007, an operation was carried out in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad in the name of removing militants and extremists from Lal Masjid.

In this operation, more than 100 people were killed inside the mosque. This enraged the Islamic fundamentalists in Pakistan. This resulted in nationwide terrorist attacks. After this operation, many people turned against Musharraf.

2. Dismissal of Chief Justice

Supreme Court Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chowdhry was dismissed on March 9, 2007. The removal of the liberal judge saw a massive agitation by the lawyers. Musharraf also lost the support of the liberals on this issue. The judge was later reinstated but Musharraf could never recover from his earlier actions.

3. Emergency in Pakistan

Musharraf imposed a state of emergency in the country on 3 November 2007, which lasted until 15 December 2007. Due to the action, the public turned strongly against him.

4. Bugti’s Murder

The assassination of former Chief Minister and veteran nationalist and tribal chief Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti was also a major reason. Musharraf launched a military campaign to quell a small rebellion in Baluchistan province, but this led Bugti to oppose him.

Bugti led the struggle in Balochistan and was assassinated on August 26, 2006. This made the situation worse. Musharraf was accused of his murder and the case went on.

5. Assassination of Benazir Bhutto

Former two-time prime minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in a suicide attack on December 27, 2007, in Rawalpindi. A UN team accused the Musharraf-led government of failing to provide him with proper security during the investigation. Musharraf was later also made accused of his murder. He remained absconding in this case.

6. Deaths in Karachi

May 12, 2007 is considered a dark day in the history of Karachi, as at least 48 people were killed in violence in the city when the ousted Chief Justice Chaudhary was to visit Karachi.

Musharraf was accused of orchestrating widespread violence after he threatened retaliation if the judge dared to visit Karachi. The city was controlled by Musharraf’s ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement party and has a history of alleged violence.

7. Helping US in Afghanistan

Musharraf’s decision to support the US in the war against the Taliban in Afghanistan is also considered by many in Pakistan to be the main cause of violence and extremism.

