Peru: At least 27 workers killed in gold mine fire
A short circuit caused the fire, which broke out Saturday in a tunnel inside the La Esperanza mine in the Arequipa region, police said. Rescue teams are trying to secure the mine before removing the victims' bodies
Lima: At least 27 workers have died in a fire at a gold mine in a remote area of southern Peru, authorities said on Sunday.
A short circuit caused the fire, which broke out Saturday in a tunnel inside the La Esperanza mine in the Arequipa region, police and the public prosecutor’s office said.
Public prosecutor Giovanni Matos told channel N television that there were “27 dead inside the mine.”
Related Articles
Local media said the blaze started after an explosion at the mine in the remote Condesuyos province.
News of the fire was only published Sunday once police had gathered details of those who died.
Rescue teams were trying to secure the mine before removing the victims’ bodies.
“We have to make the place where the dead are safe so we can enter it and recover the bodies,” said Matos.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Spain has banned 'dwarf bullfighting': What is this decades-long practice?
Dwarves in Spain have long dressed as clowns to chase bulls at public spectacles designed to be humorous. However, in a decision applauded by disability rights organisations, Spain's parliament on Thursday outlawed 'comic' bullfighting events, including those involving people with dwarfism
April Agony: Why temperatures in Spain are inching toward 39 degrees Celsius
A brutal heatwave has been sweeping Spain, with the temperature reaching 38.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Experts have predicted that the country is on track to witness the hottest-ever April. Such extreme weather has forced schools to alter timings and public swimming pools to open a month earlier