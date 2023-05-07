Peru: At least 27 workers killed in gold mine fire

Lima: At least 27 workers have died in a fire at a gold mine in a remote area of southern Peru, authorities said on Sunday.

A short circuit caused the fire, which broke out Saturday in a tunnel inside the La Esperanza mine in the Arequipa region, police and the public prosecutor’s office said.

Public prosecutor Giovanni Matos told channel N television that there were “27 dead inside the mine.”

Local media said the blaze started after an explosion at the mine in the remote Condesuyos province.

News of the fire was only published Sunday once police had gathered details of those who died.

Rescue teams were trying to secure the mine before removing the victims’ bodies.

“We have to make the place where the dead are safe so we can enter it and recover the bodies,” said Matos.



