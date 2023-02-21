'People in the West realise they are being led to a spiritual catastrophe': Russian President Vladimir Putin

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin during his speech said the West is heading towards a “spiritual catastrophe”.

Putin said, “They distort historical facts and constantly attack our culture, the Russian Orthodox Church, and other traditional religions of our country.’

“Look at what they do with their own people, the destruction of the family, cultural and national identity, perversion, and the abuse of children are declared the norm. And priests are forced to bless same-sex marriages,” he added.

“As it became known, the Anglican Church plans to consider the idea of a gender-neutral God … Millions of people in the West understand they are being led to a real spiritual catastrophe.”

Putin justifies invasion of Ukraine

Putin has frequently justified his invasion of his neighbor by accusing Western countries of threatening Russia. They say nothing could be further from the truth and that Moscow’s forces attacked Ukraine unprovoked.

“It’s they who have started the war. And we are using force to end it,” Putin said before an audience of lawmakers, state officials and soldiers who have fought in Ukraine.

While the Constitution mandates that the president deliver a speech annually, Putin never gave one in 2022, as his troops rolled into Ukraine and suffered repeated setbacks. Now the address comes days before the war’s first anniversary on Friday.

Before the speech, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian leader would focus on the “special military operation” in Ukraine, as Moscow calls it, and Russia’s economy and social issues. Many observers predicted it would also address Moscow’s fallout with the West — and Putin began with strong words for those countries.

The West is aware that “it is impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield,” so it launches “aggressive information attacks” by “misconstruing historical facts,” attacking Russian culture, religion and values, Putin said in the speech broadcast by all state TV channels.

