People in China express anger over Covid situation, praise health workers on social media

Chongqing: Soon after provinces like Zhejiang, Anhui and Chongqing implemented policies that allowed people to go back to work even if they have mild symptoms of COVID, local social media platforms have come to the rescue of residents who started expressing their dissent and anger on them.

People from these provinces and elsewhere have been sharing posts accompanied by relevant hashtags related to the recent announcement on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter.

In fact, the hashtags have been read 33 million times since Monday.

A comment with over 200 likes read, “There has been no preparation in the past three years, and all of a sudden the restrictions are lifted and you are allowed to go to work while ill – our lives are worthless like ants.”

Another post that bagged over 1,000 likes said, “Just several months ago, people would get arrested for going to work while testing positive.”

People living abroad for work have been left shocked after returning to China after the hotel quarantine period was reduced.

“I had never had Covid in the past few years while living abroad, but got it several days after came back… Everyone I know is getting Covid and having a fever – so if you can stay out of the country recently, don’t come back,” said one user on Xiaohongshu, another popular social media handle.

#PersistentDoctorsandNursesWorkHard goes viral

Amid all the chaos, China has also been facing a paucity of medicines. According to BBC, the media has been urging citizens to amplify their concerns.

Countless videos on Weibo show individuals bagging up pain medicines and delivering them to people in need.

Communities are being asked to be kind to doctors and nurses treating people during these difficult times. The hashtag #PersistentDoctorsandNursesWorkHard has been making rounds on social media as people praise local health workers for their contribution.

As hospitals and health workers witness an overwhelming amount of patients, local newspapers have been asking people not to call hospitals and emergency services unless absolutely necessary.

