'People have fundamental rights under international law to freedom of expression,' says China Commission

New Delhi: The Congressional-Executive Commission on China has reacted to the ongoing protests in the country.

“The people of China have the fundamental rights under international law to freedom of expression and of assembly. The Chinese government is obligated to respect them. The protestors in China are sending very important messages. The Chinese government should listen,” said the China Commission.

The people of China have fundamental rights under international law to freedom of expression and of assembly. The Chinese government is obligated to respect them. The protestors in China are sending very important messages. The Chinese government should listen. pic.twitter.com/ZI5j757r1B — China Commission (@CECCgov) November 29, 2022

Yesterday British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) expressed concern over the treatment meted out by Chinese authorities, to its journalist, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering a similar ongoing protest in Shanghai.

In a statement, BBC showed concern over the reports that its journalist in China, Ed Lawrence was beaten and kicked by the police while he was being arrested.

"The BBC is extremely concerned about the treatment of our journalist Ed Lawrence, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering the protests in Shanghai. He was held for several hours before being released. During his arrest, he was beaten and kicked by the police. This happened while he was working as an accredited journalist," BBC said.

The BBC said it is very worrying that one of their accredited journalists was attacked in this way whilst carrying out his official duties.

The demonstrations against China’s oppressive zero-COVID policy erupted over the weekend and have flared up. Protesters are demanding freedom and democracy. The anger is palpable in Beijing, Shanghai and other major cities. Universities in Nanjing, Chengdu, Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus was first detected, are among other places where people are seen raising their voices against the excesses of the Communist Party regime.

A deadly fire, which claimed 10 lives and left nine injured last Thursday, in Urumqi, the capital of the far-western region of Xinjiang triggered the protest. Locals allege that the lockdown hampered the rescue operations. However, authorities have denied the claim.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.