Pentagon rescinds order making Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for US troops

Washington: The Pentagon on Tuesday rescinded a controversial order by the Biden administration that required all members of the US armed forces to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a memo that military leaders still encouraged all service members to get vaccinated but would no longer discharge those who refused on religious, administrative or medical grounds.

“The military departments will update the records of such individuals to remove any adverse actions solely associated with denials of such requests, including letters of reprimand,” Austin said.

US President Biden in August 2021 had ordered all 1.3 million active members of the US armed forces to get vaccinated against Covid-19 over the objections of Republicans. Military officials faced unanticipated resistance among troops to mandatory vaccines.

Republicans pressed for Biden to rescind the order as part of a compromise to pass the National Defense Authorization Act that the president signed in December.

According to Defense Department data, 3,717 Marines, 1,816 soldiers and 2,064 sailors have since been discharged for refusing to get vaccinated.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.