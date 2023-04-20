Pentagon leaks: Justin Trudeau told NATO Canada can’t meet defence spending goal

Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has informed ‘North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) officials in private about Canada’s inability to reach the bloc’s military spending target, according to a leaked Pentagon document obtained by the Washington Post.

According to rules, NATO requires member states to spend at least 2 per cent of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defence.

Trudeau informed the alliance that “Canada will never reach two per cent defence spending,” the document says, noting that Ottawa’s military budget has not exceeded 1.4 per cent of its economic output in nearly 30 years.

A number of documents from intelligence agencies were leaked in March this year, including information about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, China, Turkey, South Korea and Israel.

One of the documents revealed that the US complained about its northern neighbour, saying that “Widespread defence shortfalls hinder Canadian capabilities while straining partner relationships and alliance contributions” within NATO.

“Politically motivated” procurement decisions have also left parts of the Canadian military underequipped, Russia Today quoted the leaked assessment as saying, observing that most of its 89 Leopard 2 tanks “require extensive maintenance.”

It also said that in one unit of 40 tanks, only nine are operational, while the military now has just half of the pilots it needs for full readiness.

As per the document, those “enduring” deficiencies prompted the Canadian military to conclude earlier this year that it “could not conduct a major operation while simultaneously maintaining its NATO battle group leadership and aid to Ukraine”.

Trudeau, however, avoided the question regarding spending shortfalls in Canada’s spending, saying that Ottawa would “do its share” while explaining that “governments are challenged with a whole bunch of different priorities that we have to… get the balance right on.”

According to NATO, Canada currently spends around 1.29% of its GDP on defence.

