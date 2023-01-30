Pentagon-backed think tank urges US to stop war between Russia, Ukraine

Washington: The RAND Corporation has urged the United States (US) government to try to end the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

In a landmark report, the RAND Corporation – a highly influential elite national security think tank which is funded directly by the Pentagon – has claimed that prolonging the war between Russia and Ukraine is actively harming the US and its allied nations.

The report, which is titled “Avoiding a long war: US policy and the trajectory of the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” states that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the most significant interstate conflict in decades, and its evolution may have a major negative impact on US interests.

Admitting that if the United States (US) ends its support, the Ukraine resistance against the invasion by Russia will collapse, the RAND Corporation claimed that it will still be a reasonable course of action for US President Joe Biden.

The report claims that it is pointless to help Ukraine since a Russian defeat is highly unlikely and warned the US government of several scenarios which may prompt Russia to consider using nuclear weapons.

Russia has had problems during the war in Ukraine due to a shortage of military manpower. The Rand Corporation however, claimed in its report that Russian “resolve” combined with a massive military mobilization has managed to rectify the manpower shortage that enabled Ukraine to achieve limited success in the Kharkiv counteroffensive.

Risk of war between Russia, US

The Rand Corporation has also urged the Joe Biden administration to avoid a direct war with Russia, or a wider conflict between NATO and Russia as it may escalate to a direct nuclear exchange.

The report has also warned that US Army general Mark Milley’s demand that the conflict be confined “inside the geographical boundaries of Ukraine” is unlikely due to the massive support by NATO nations and their allies which include billions of dollars’ worth of weapons and other aid apart from tactical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support.

The RAND Corporation has opined that such extensive support to Ukraine may prompt Russia to “punish NATO members with the objective of ending allied support for Ukraine” with pre-emptive strikes.

The report has predicted that if the Kremlin perceives that the NATO and its allies are trying to foment internal unrest in Russia, it may prompt President Vladimir Putin to consider direct military action against the West.

