Pennsylvania accident: At least 3 dead, 20 injured after heavy snowfall led to multi-car crash

At least three people were killed and 20 others injured after a multi-vehicle collision took place on a highway in Pennsylvania, USA on Monday, 28 March. The collision was caused due to heavy snowfall, which led to total whiteout conditions (snow squall) and reduced visibility to almost zero.

According to John Blickley, deputy emergency management coordinator for Schuylkill County, the crash occurred around 10:30 am on US State expressway 81 near Minersville, about 100 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

A video of the multi-car pile-up has gone viral and shows out-of-control vehicles colliding with each other in the heavy snow. As the camera pans out, viewers can see a truck caught on fire in the distance. A fire engine rushes past the scene to get to the truck. As the pile-up continues to happen due to poor visibility, drivers and passengers can be seen exiting their vehicles.

The video of the multi-car crash has been viewed over 3.4 million times so far.

Take a glance at the video:

This happened on Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania today pic.twitter.com/ONUUGOdtrH — _Imposter_️ (@Imposter_Edits) March 28, 2022

According to reports, at least three tractor trailers caught fire in the crash. As the series of crashes continued, some smaller vehicles also caught fire.

The multi-car crash snarled traffic on the highway for several miles, making it difficult for emergency responders and rescuers to reach the scene. According to a report in NDTV, a search and rescue operation is underway, and those injured in the crash have been taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials added that this was the second large pileup in Schuylkill County within the span of a month.

The National Weather Service had warned of “numerous brief heavy snow squalls with very poor visibility", according to a report in the Associated Press. The total number of vehicles involved in the crash range between 40 and 60.

