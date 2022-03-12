The penguin's smart escape was cut short after local police officers rescued her safely

The police in Hungary, recently had a curious case to solve, after they received a report of a little 'fugitive' roaming loose on the streets. The Budapest police department was surprised to know that they had to catch a runaway penguin, who fled from a local zoo.

A penguin named Sanyika somehow managed to escape its enclosure and surprisingly, embarked on an adventure of a lifetime. However, Sanyika’s smart escape was cut short after local police officers rescued her safely.

“The patrols of the District Police Headquarters and the civil guards serving with them noticed a toddler penguin in the middle of Dózsa György út on March 9, 2022 at 2:30 pm,” a statement issued by the police read.

Further in the statement, the police also mentioned that the bird was captured, wrapped in a blanket and was later handed over to the Metropolitan Zoo and Botanical Garden.

Meanwhile, the Budapest Zoo also shared this news via their Facebook handle, wherein they thanked the local police for rescuing and returning their curious six-month-old penguin safely.

Talking about Sanyika’s 'voyage of discovery', the zoo authorities clarified that penguins become curious at 4-6 months of age. Many of them even try to explore their environment as much as possible, the post added.

This could be one of the reasons why this inquisitive bird somehow managed to escape and wandered into the streets, the zoo mentioned.

Soon after the incident surfaced, the zoo authorities installed cameras in the penguins’ enclosure to prevent similar incidents in the future. They are also closely monitoring the penguin troop from time to time.

Since going viral, this post has collected more than 9,000 reactions and loads of comments. Many users drew parallels to the animated movie Penguins of Madagascar. While, few agreed that Sanyika was part of Skipper, Rico, Private and Kowalski’s team, that had escaped a zoo in the movie.

