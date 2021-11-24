'Pedalling Picasso' breaks Guinness Record by creating 'Mr Movember' on GPS drawing in 12 hours

For Pedalling Picasso, the eyes, nose and moustache of Movember were easy as they were created according to the way he planned

UK based Anthony Hoyte, also known as ‘Pedalling Picasso’ for his enormous GPS drawings through cycling routes, is back in the news. This time Hoyte has made headlines for breaking a Guinness World Record.

The cyclist has created a moustached man, known as "Mr Movember", by bicycling for 107 km in 12 hours, breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest continuous GPS drawing by bicycle in 12 hours (individual).

However, he faced problems during the culmination of the drawing and also in crowded places such as the Portobello Road Market. The hair of the figure was an easy task as Hoyte did not have to worry much about its shape.

The drawing began on 13 November and was completed eight and a half hours later.

The Pedalling Picasso used Park Lane to create the nose of Movember and the neckline was made through the curve of River Thames.

He used Google to understand and cross check the various roads that he had selected to pedal through. Hoyte's journey included pedalling back through some roads and he also had to time his journey as it included some parks which had specific opening and closing timings.

Even after all the obstacles that he faced, the cyclist was satisfied with his final result and was pleased with the way the figure turned out.

Hoyte’s motive behind creating Mr Movember was to raise awareness about mental health issues among men. He was also looking forward to raise funds for the issue.

Hoyte's creation aims at encouraging men to grow a moustache in order to support mental health problems among men such as depressions and suicide.

He has received a huge amount of donation for his cause and is blown away by the response that his drawing received. The thanked everyone for donating and for contributing to the cause.

Earlier, Hoyte has created images of a cat, reindeer, snowman and much more through his cycling routes and he plans to come up with something new again, hoping to break another record this time.

