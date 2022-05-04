Pay for account on Twitter? Elon Musk says may charge slight fee for commercial, government users
The Tesla billionaire, however, clarified that for 'casual users', Twitter will be 'always free'
Elon Musk Wednesday said that Twitter may charge a slight fee for commercial and government users, indicating at what Twitter will be like after he purchased the microblogging site last month. The Tesla CEO, however, clarified that for "casual users", Twitter will be "always free".
In another post on Twitter, Musk said: "Ultimately, the downfall of the Freemasons was giving away their stonecutting services for nothing."
Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2022
The latest posts by Musk hints that Musk seems to be wanting to end free Twitter, meanwhile, he also wants to expand the reach of the microblogging site beyond the 'niche' audience.
Talking to reporters at the annual Met Gala in New York, Musk said: "Right now it's sort of niche. I want a much bigger percentage of the country to be on it, engaging in dialogue."
Musk also said that he would make Twitter transparent about how tweets are promoted and wants the software of the site to be publicly available for critics.
Don't Miss: Nine things we want from Elon Musk, Twitter’s new owner
For the unversed, even before reaching a deal with Twitter, Musk had in May suggested few changes to the Twitter Blue premium subscription service, including slashing its price.
Musk, the world's richest man, has been suggesting as well as steadily incorporating a slew of changes on the social media giant soon after he bought Twitter for $44 million on 25 April.
Also Read: Elon Musk seals deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, says 'want to make it better than ever'
He had said that he wants to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots and authenticating all humans.
Billionaire Musk also said, "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated."
With inputs from agencies
