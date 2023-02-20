Pashtun leader Manzoor Pashteen blames Pakistan Army for Taliban resurgence

Karachi: Human rights activist Manzoor Pashteen and Pashtun leader Manzoor Pashteen has blamed the security establishment blamed for being responsible for the recent wave of terrorist attacks in the country.

Speaking at the Karachi Bar Association, Manzoor Pashteen, who is the chairman of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), accused the Pakistan Army and the ISI of creating numerous terrorist groups “in the name of jihad”.

“Everyone knows who fed, trained and used militants. Neither have we created as many militant organisations as there are in the Pakhtun belt nor have we given them weapons and funds,” Manzoor Pashteen said.

“At least an investigation should be done into who has created them and empowered these militant groups. If you prove even one rupee worth of corruption against me, I am ready to be hanged,” he added.

The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) is based in Khyber Pakhtukhwa and Balochistan provinces of Pakistan, which have recently witnessed a rise in militant attacks after the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) – which is also known as the Pakistani Taliban – unilaterally ended a ceasefire agreement with the Pakistan Army.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.