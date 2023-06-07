Partial destruction of Ukraine's Kakhovka dam a 'consequence' of Russian invasion, says UN chief

The partial collapse of Ukraine’s Kakhovka dam, according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, is “another devastating consequence” of Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

An attack on a key Russian-held dam in southern Ukraine released a torrent of water, flooding a small city, inundating two dozen villages, and forcing 17,000 people to flee.

“Today’s tragedy is yet another example of the horrific price of war on people,” Guterres told reporters at UN headquarters in New York.

“The floodgates of suffering have been overflowing for more than a year. That must stop,” he added.

Moscow and Kyiv blamed each other for ripping a large breach in the dam, which Kyiv claimed was an effort by Russia to stymie Ukraine’s long-awaited attack.

According to Guterres, the United Nations “has no access to independent information on the circumstances that led to the destruction” of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam.

“But one thing is clear,” he added. “This is another devastating consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

Guterres, who since the start of Russia’s invasion has condemned Moscow for violating the UN charter, said attacks against civilians and critical civilian infrastructure “must stop.”

“We have all seen the tragic images coming out today of the monumental humanitarian, economic and ecological catastrophe in the Kherson region of Ukraine,” the secretary-general said.

“The United Nations and humanitarian partners are rushing support in coordination with the government of Ukraine — including drinking water and water purification tablets and other critical assistance,” he added.

Speaking at a Security Council meeting devoted to the dam blast, humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said the destruction of the dam was a “massive blow” to food production in the region, as well as carried significant risks of mines and explosives being shifted by water to areas previously deemed safe.

The destruction of the dam “will have grave and far-reaching consequences for thousands of people in southern Ukraine – on both sides of the front line – through the loss of homes, food, safe water and livelihoods.”

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said the dam blast was caused by a “deliberate sabotage undertaken by Kyiv.”

“It is the criminal Kyiv regime and the Western patrons obstinately pumping it full of weapons who bear full responsibility for the unfolding tragedy,” Nebenzya said.

Ukraine’s envoy Sergiy Kyslytsya said Moscow was “blaming the victim for your own crimes.”

“The explosion of the dam of the Kakhovka (hydroelectric power plant) is an act of ecological and technological terrorism,” he told the Council.

