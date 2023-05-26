Paris police fire tear gas on protesters at oil giant's meeting

On Friday, Paris police used tear gas to separate climate protestors who were attempting to disrupt the annual general meeting of French oil company TotalEnergies.

Officers sprayed tear gas on the demonstrators who were sitting on the road outside the meeting location in an upmarket Paris area after three loudhailer warnings.

Hundreds of demonstrators had gathered around the Salle Pleyel venue since morning, as part of a demonstration organised by a coalition of non-governmental organisations.

They chanted slogans such as “All we want is to knock down Total” and “One, two and three degrees, we have Total to thank”.

Similar protests have taken place at recent meetings of other oil giants, such as BP and Shell.

Oil majors BP, Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron and TotalEnergies have together posted profits of more than $40 billion in this quarter.

