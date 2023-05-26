Paris police fire tear gas on protesters at oil giant's meeting
Officers sprayed tear gas on the demonstrators who were sitting on the road outside the meeting location in an upmarket Paris area after three loudhailer warnings
On Friday, Paris police used tear gas to separate climate protestors who were attempting to disrupt the annual general meeting of French oil company TotalEnergies.
Officers sprayed tear gas on the demonstrators who were sitting on the road outside the meeting location in an upmarket Paris area after three loudhailer warnings.
Hundreds of demonstrators had gathered around the Salle Pleyel venue since morning, as part of a demonstration organised by a coalition of non-governmental organisations.
Related Articles
They chanted slogans such as “All we want is to knock down Total” and “One, two and three degrees, we have Total to thank”.
Similar protests have taken place at recent meetings of other oil giants, such as BP and Shell.
Oil majors BP, Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron and TotalEnergies have together posted profits of more than $40 billion in this quarter.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
France pledges more military aid for Ukraine after Zelenskyy makes surprise Paris visit to meet Macron
Emmanuel Macron of France and Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine held a three-hour meeting in the French presidential Elysee Palace. The meeting was kept secret until the Ukrainian leader arrived in Paris from Germany aboard a French government plane to continue his extensive European tour
Wrestlers' Protest: Vinesh, Bajrang and other key members of agitation travel to Haryana, Punjab for support
While Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have decided to travel to Jind, Haryana, Sakshi Malik was headed for Punjab with wrestler husband Satyawart Kadian to garner support for the planned women's Mahapanchayat on Sunday, 28 May.
Four people accused of hanging Vinícius Junior effigy released from custody
Four people accused of hanging an effigy of Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior off a highway bridge were released from custody Thursday while still under investigation for perpetrating a hate crime.