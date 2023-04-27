Parents are locking their daughter's graves in Pakistan, but why?

In a emerging trend in Pakistan, more and more people are keeping the graves of women members of family under lock and key as necrophilia cases are on the rise. While necrophilia cases have been reported in Pakistan before too, some social media users, including activists and authors, raised the matter once again on Wednesday.

One such user named Harris Sultan, an Ex-Muslim Atheist activist and the author of the book “The Curse of God, why I left Islam” blamed hardline Islamist ideology for such depraved acts.

“Pakistan has created such a horny, sexually frustrated society that people are now putting padlocks on the graves of their daughters to prevent them from getting raped. When you link the burqa with rape, it follows you to the grave,” Sultan tweeted on Wednesday.

Another Twitter user Sajid Yousaf Shah wrote: “The social environment created by #Pakistan has given rise to a sexually charged and repressed society, where some people have resorted to locking their daughter’s graves to protect them from sexual violence. Such a connection between rape and an individual’s clothing only leads to a path filled with grief and despair.”

Women’s bodies have been unearthed and desecrated on several occasions in the past.

The scariest necrophilia case ever reported in Pakistan was in 2011 when a gravekeeper named Muhammad Rizwan from North Nazimabad, Karachi was arrested after he confessed to raping 48 female corpses. Rizwan was caught running away after desecrating a corpse. He had caught the attention of nearby grave diggers and some other people.

Most recently in May 2022, some unknown men dug out the corpse of a teenage girl and raped it in the Chak Kamala village in Gujrat, Pakistan. This occurred on the same night the family had buried the deceased.

According to reports, the shocking incident came to light when the deceased girl’s relatives visited the graveyard the next morning as per their religious traditions. The kin found the body dug up and lying uncovered. The body showed signs of rape.

In 2021, some unknown men had carried out a similar barbaric act in Maulvi Ashraf Chandio village near coastal town Ghulamullah.

In 2020, A man was arrested on February 28 after being caught red-handed raping a corpse of a woman in a graveyard in Punjab, Pakistan. The incident occurred in Okara city in the Punjab province. The accused was identified by his first name, Ashraf.

In 2019, a woman’s dead body was allegedly dug up and raped by unidentified men in Karachi’s Landhi Town. The woman was buried in Ismail Goth Graveyard.

The woman’s body was dug up one day after it was buried. The caretaker of the graveyard told the deceased’s family that a dog had removed the slab which was covering the grave.

In 2013, a 15-year-old girl’s body was found lying outside her grave in Gujranwala, and was reportedly assaulted sexually.

Following this incident, the then chief minister of Punjab in Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif had ordered a swift inquiry into the incident. The matter reportedly is still sub-judice.

