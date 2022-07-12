Paper Bag Day 2022: Find quotes, wishes and messages to share with loved ones

The adverse impact of plastic has led to the use of paper bags because plastic takes years to decompose, while paper bags are easily recyclable. So by practising this, environmental pollution can be curbed

Paper Bag Day is globally marked on 12 July to spread awareness about using paper bags instead of plastic. A switch from plastic bags to paper has become important due to climate change which is one of the biggest concerns across the world.

The adverse impact of plastic has led to the use of paper bags because plastic takes years to decompose, while paper bags are easily recyclable. So by practising this, environmental pollution can be curbed.

Here are a few advantages of using paper bags:

-They are reusable and inexpensive.

-They are eco-friendly and renewable resources.

-They do not leave toxins behind as they are easily decomposable.

To spread awareness about the day, here are some messages and quotes to share:

Messages and Status:

Make sure you carry paper bags to your grocery shopping today. Happy Paper Bag Day!

Change your shopping bag now as paper bags are biodegradable and sturdy. Happy Paper Bag Day 2022!

To save the environment and its people, use paper bags from today. Happy Paper Bag Day to you!

Easy to use and safe for nature, so pick paper bags. Happy Paper Bag Day!

Reduce and Refuse Plastic Bags, instead, Renew, Reuse and Recycle Paper Bags.

Your small bit from today will save the environment for future. Happy Paper Bag Day to you and your family!

Quotes:

Use and reuse paper bags and contribute your bit to nature.

Say NO to plastic bags, and say a big YES to paper bags.

Go green with paper bags.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.