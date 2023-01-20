Pantsir defensive missile systems appear on Moscow rooftops
An education building in Moscow's Taganka district, 1.5 miles southeast of the Kremlin, could be seen having an air defence system on its roof
New Delhi: At least two government buildings in Russia’s Moscow, including the Ministry of Defence headquarters, appeared to have Pantsir air defence systems installed on top of them by the Russian military.
According to the images shared on social media, a Pantsir missile system was installed on the roof of an eight-story building used by the Russian defence ministry along the Moskva River.
There’s another Pantsir system that was being put up on a rooftop near the Taganaskaya station (and almost next door to Vystosky’s old house)https://t.co/s4Ylc7rnoz pic.twitter.com/yoqCa3w574
— Aric Toler (@AricToler) January 19, 2023
In a video, an education building in Moscow’s Taganka district, 1.5 miles southeast of the Kremlin, could be seen having an air defence system lifted onto its roof.
In Moscow, a Russian Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system has been placed on the roof of a building of the Central District Department of Education on Teterinsky Lane, for the reasons so far unknown.
55.745352, 37.651179 pic.twitter.com/qMd1NVDYhW
— Status-6 (@Archer83Able) January 19, 2023
Ого, в Москве ЗРК Панцирь прям на крышу дома устанавливают. Мда, вот такой Flakturm по-путински pic.twitter.com/rfuZyc1b29
— IanMatveev (@ian_matveev) January 19, 2023
The reason for the apparent deployments still remains unknown.
But the missile systems could have emerged in response to a Russian bombing campaign that used missiles and drones to target infrastructure and cities in Ukraine. In the attacks, a large number of people were killed. And now the appearance of the missile systems could indicate that the Russian military leadership is concerned about attacks on their own cities.
The short-to-medium range systems are used to defend against aircraft, helicopters, and cruise missiles, according to the Guardian.
They can also be used against smaller targets, like military and commercial drones, which have proliferated on battlefields since Vladimir Putin began his extensive invasion in February.
Due to their elevated locations, the systems would provide protection in a ring around these sites and would have better overall fields of fire.
The concept of placing point defence systems like Pantsir around highly valuable and other extremely sensitive locations is not new.
Notably, the US military maintains a number of Avenger air defence systems in similar rooftop positions in Washington, capable of engaging a variety of aerial threats with Stinger heat-seeking short-range surface-to-air missiles and .50 calibre M3P machine guns.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Jailed man who killed mother declared Russia’s ‘hero’ for fighting in Ukraine, gets military honours at funeral
An ex-Wagner Group member, Sergei Molodtsov was sentenced to more than 11 years in a penal colony, but eventually served only five years before getting drafted in the Russian army
Ukrainian National Guard shares photos of snipers hiding in plain sight, asks users to locate them
Taking to their official Twitter page, Ukraine’s National Guard shared three pictures of their frontline snipers hiding in plain sight in a snow-covered forest
Pakistan to send massive weapons consignment to Ukraine
Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) is all sent to send 159 containers of 155mm artillery shells, M4A2 propelling bag charges, M82 primers, and PDM fuses to Ukraine. This massive haul will be shipped to Ukraine through Poland over the coming weeks