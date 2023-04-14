The holy month of Ramzan is currently underway. It is a celebratory time for Muslims from across the world when families observe fast from sun up to sun down and then come together for special meals in the evening, called Iftar. While Iftars are usually marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by people by organising get-togethers to relish traditional delicacies, not all are fortunate enough to have proper Iftars. For such unfortunate people in Gaza, a man named Waleed Al-Hattab has been voluntarily serving free bowls of Jareesh (a traditional Saudi dish) on the occasion of Ramadan for the past 10 years.

At a time when kindness has become very rare, the man’s humble and kind gesture is winning a lot of hearts on the internet.

In a video shared by Al Jazeera, the man can be seen preparing the special dish in large amounts as he aims to serve as many people as possible. This being the 10th consecutive time when the Palestinian man has been doing the same, Al-Hattab has been cooking the dish for the entire month of Ramadan. The soup is prepared with broth and green durum wheat.

This Palestinian man spreads love and warmth in Gaza by serving free bowls of soup every Ramadan for the past 10 years 🥣👇 pic.twitter.com/pYphQxG9Dg — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 14, 2023

“I wait to do it every year, to serve this Jareesh which is a traditional Palestinian dish. As for the people who come for the soup, some are in need and some are not. But I do not consider whether the person is in need or not. I distribute to whoever comes either way,” he said.

Al-Hattab, who is known for cooking it voluntarily with the support of his children for the poor people in his neighbourhood works very hard from the afternoon till iftar to prepare the dish in large amount. It is pertinent to note that in Gaza where poverty and unemployment rates remain higher, such charitable acts have been springing up in the past few years.

