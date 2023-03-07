Pakistan’s ‘Tughlaqi decree’: Hijab mandatory for female students & teachers in PoK

Islamabad: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government has issued a new “Tughlaqi decree” making Hijab mandatory for female students and teachers at co-educational institutions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

A circular that was issued by the PoK government warned that in case the instructions were violated, disciplinary proceedings shall be initiated “against the heads of the institutions concerned”.

“It has been observed that the female students/teachers are not made to wear hijab in institutions where co-education is practised. Therefore, under the passed-on instructions, female students/teachers should be strictly bound to wear hijab,” Down reported.

The decision sparked a fresh row with many comparing it with the decree of Afghanistan’s Taliban under which girls’ education was banned.

According to the circular, the education department has asked the administration of all schools and colleges to ensure that this order is implemented immediately. “Whoever fails to implement or obey this order, strict action will be taken against him/her,” it said

