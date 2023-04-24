Pakistanis praise Indian PM during Australia event, say 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai'

Melbourne: Members of the local Pakistani community heaped praise on India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Vishwa Sadbhawana event in Melbourne, Australia.

During the event, several Pakistanis along with other members of various religious groups praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “ability to respect all communities”.

The event, which was organised by the NID foundation in association with The Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF), NID Foundation New Delhi, and Namdhari Sikh Society, was attended by a host of religious leaders, intellectuals, scholars, preachers and researchers.

“What I can say personally from my side I’ve got lots of Indian friends and I’ve seen them now getting united and doing many activities. We’ve been part of their activities as well. I think there is now more outreach between Indian Muslims and Pakistani Muslims altogether. We want to bring more commonalities than differences,” Dr Tariq Butt a member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community from Lahore, told the media.

“Modi hai toh mumkin hai,” he added.

Praising PM Modi for his “charisma”, Tariq But said that the Indian PM is doing the right thing by encouraging different communities to engage with each other to promote social harmony.

"PM Modi has the charisma where people are following him regardless of their religious inclination which is good," he said.

Tahar Shakir from Karachi, a representative of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community said, "We recently had an event where we had a university, a new chapter of our university - Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah in Mumbai's Marol and Modiji himself had come and one of the things he said to us was that please don't call with a lot of honorifics. I am a part of your household."

PM Modi had inaugurated the campus in February this year.

"We now have a good relationship and we have enjoyed a really good time in the last nine years and our community respects PM Modi. Our community will be there in Sydney to greet him when he arrives," he said.

Imtiaz Ahmed Naveed, an Ahmadiyya Muslim from NSW, Australia also lauded PM Modi for trying to bring peace.

"Whatever news I see, I feel that he is working very hard, he is bringing all religions at one platform, talking about their progress, trying to bring peace. I think he's trying his best," he said.

PM Modi will be travelling to Australia in May to take part in the QUAD leadership summit.

The announcement was made during the joint press conference hosted by the Prime Minister along with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, who was on a four-day visit to India in March.

"India and Australia are both members of the Quad. I thank PM Albanese for inviting me to Australia for the Quad Leaders' Summit in May. I have invited him to India for the G20 summit in September," PM Modi had said.

The leaders of the QUAD group have met on four occasions earlier and their next meeting will be held in Australia.

The group's importance in the region has increased due to its keen interest in sustainable and inclusive economic growth and increasing people-to-people connections between QUAD members and non-QUAD members.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several occasions has highlighted that QUAD is a force of global good and is aimed at developing the region while protecting the interests of all members of the Indo-Pacific region.

