Pakistani students 'kidnapped by human traffickers' in Turkey

Islamabad: Pakistani officials have reportedly advised their students in Turkey to focus on their studies and never pay attention to the offers of any gang after videos appeared on social media of youths held in captivity in Turkey, reports said.

Activities of a human trafficking gang involved in abducting and extorting Pakistani students in Turkey have been unearthed following the surfacing of videos, ARY News reported.

One of Pakistani students is Noman Altaf, 17, from Khanewal. The gang reportedly abducted him on the pretext of offering him to transfer to Europe and Athens for a better future and later received extortion from his family.

Besides Noman, as many as eight other Pakistani students have faced similar trouble in Turkey, ARY News reported.

The victims were first kidnapped and later abductors sent their videos to demand extortion from their families.

On the other hand, officials in Pakistan have advised the students in Turkey to focus on their studies and never pay attention to the offers of any gang to avoid facing such a situation.

