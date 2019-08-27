Pakistani politician Rehman Malik tags card game UNO instead of United Nations in post on Kashmir, Twitter has a field day

Rehman Malik, a former Pakistan interior minister and a prominent leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, on Tuesday posted an indignant tweet about "brutalities" in Jammu and Kashmir. The post, however, is unlikely to help the Pakistan politician's cause too much.

That is because, instead of tagging the United Nations (UN) in his post — presumably to garner international attention — Malik mistakenly tagged the Twitter account of UNO, a card game.

@narendramodi @realUNOgame these are ur own leaders and hear them what they are saying about the brutalities in IOK https://t.co/Y9pxwbeT2v — Senator Rehman Malik (@SenRehmanMalik) August 24, 2019

Malik, interestingly, was a former intelligence officer and had worked in the Federal Investigation Agency of Pakistan. In response, Twitter users had a laugh riot as they mocked the gaffe —

Some others even called upon the UNO card game company to act on the issue, tongue firmly in cheek.

Yes, @realUNOgame must act on the senseless use of Draw 4 and Draw 2 by Indian forces https://t.co/OnTGhH01yn — Abhimanyu (@MadCrazyHatter_) August 27, 2019

He may be referring to brutalities of Draw 4 Card during 'UNO' time and require urgent attention by @realUNOgame .! For @SenRehmanMalik these are some serious issues to be discuss on twitter. 😂😂 https://t.co/SSTyfVKJ7N — Jinay Kothari (@kotharijinay) August 26, 2019

Still others gave Malik similar ideas for his next political campaign —

Next, Pakistan approaches @monopoly for a loan while selling all the 4 railway stations to the Chinese.@nailainayat @ImranKhanPTI — Devi Prasad Rao 🇮🇳 (@DPRArohana) August 26, 2019

In conclusion, we can only say that this was one instance where even the Pakistan government would admit that the Kashmir "card" didn't quite work for it.