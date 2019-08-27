You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Pakistani politician Rehman Malik tags card game UNO instead of United Nations in post on Kashmir, Twitter has a field day

World FP Staff Aug 27, 2019 22:51:06 IST

  • Rehman Malik, former Pakistan interior minister, on Tuesday posted an indignant tweet about 'brutalities' in Jammu and Kashmir.

  • However, he mistakenly tagged the account of the card game UNO instead of the United Nations.

  • In response, Twitter users had a laugh riot as they mocked the gaffe.

Rehman Malik, a former Pakistan interior minister and a prominent leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, on Tuesday posted an indignant tweet about "brutalities" in Jammu and Kashmir. The post, however, is unlikely to help the Pakistan politician's cause too much.

That is because, instead of tagging the United Nations (UN) in his post — presumably to garner international attention — Malik mistakenly tagged the Twitter account of UNO, a card game.

 

Malik, interestingly, was a former intelligence officer and had worked in the Federal Investigation Agency of Pakistan. In response, Twitter users had a laugh riot as they mocked the gaffe —

Some others even called upon the UNO card game company to act on the issue, tongue firmly in cheek.

Still others gave Malik similar ideas for his next political campaign —

In conclusion, we can only say that this was one instance where even the Pakistan government would admit that the Kashmir "card" didn't quite work for it.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2019 22:51:06 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores