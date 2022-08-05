The killing of the teenage girl by her Pakistani boyfriend has sparked outrage in Greece

New Delhi: The word ‘love jihad’ has now reached the European country of Greece where a Pakistani Muslim boy recently killed his teenage girlfriend.

The incident has sparked outrage across Greece. Meanwhile, the Greek media is calling it a case of 'love jihad'.

The 30-year-old Pakistani boy who is accused in the case is absconding.

A report in Media Directus of Greece read, "In the name of love in India, Muslim boys, by changing their names, lure Hindu girls into their trap and then ask them to change religion, if they do not change religion, they are tortured, sometimes they even die. Is Greece now facing love jihad from the Pakistani side?"

The report also accused Pakistani boys of naively implicating Greek girls in the name of love.

According to reports, Nicoletta's body was found in her room. Her Pakistani boyfriend had been living in the same

apartment along with her mother and her sister.

Incidents similar to this have also been reported earlier in Greece.

Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to support Turkey and its occupation of northern Cyprus.

