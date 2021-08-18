TikTok has been banned in Pakistan several times over charges of having “inappropriate” and “vulgar content”. However, app remains popular in the country with over 39 million downloads

A Pakistani woman TikToker has alleged that she was "attacked" by hundreds of people while she was filming a video on 14 August, Pakistan’s Independence Day, in Lahore.

In her complaint, the woman has said that she was filming a video near the Minar-e-Pakistan with six companions, when a crowd of around 300-400 people attacked them. “People were scaling the enclosure,” to assault the group, the woman said. She alleged that her clothes were torn and she was tossed into the air by the crowd.

The complaint said the group tried to escape but the “unidentified persons assaulted us violently”.

The woman has also complained that her ring and earrings were stolen. A phone belonging to one of her companions, his identity card, and a sum of Rs 15,000 were also snatched by the crowd.

The complaint said that several bystanders attempted to help the group escape from the mob, but were unsuccessful.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with many users being horrified by the clip. Several have expressed their anger and dismay over the happenings.

Lahore DIG Operations Sajid Kiyani ordered the superintendent of police (SP) to take “immediate action” against the people involved in the incident. Kiyani said individuals who “violated women's honour and harassed them will be brought within the ambit of the law”.

The police have taken cognisance of the incident and registered a complaint against hundreds of unidentified persons for assault and theft.

TikTok has been banned in Pakistan several times over charges of “inappropriate” and “vulgar content”. The app remains popular in the country with over 39 million downloads.