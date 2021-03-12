Pakistani court bans Chinese video service TikTok over 'vulgar content'
The latest development comes almost six months after the Pakistani regulatory agency briefly banned TikTok following complaints about the alleged presence of immoral and indecent content on the social media platform
Islamabad: Pakistan's media regulatory agency on Thursday again blocked the Chinese video service TikTok after two lawyers approached a court in the northwest claiming the company was spreading vulgar content.
The latest development comes almost six months after the Pakistani regulatory agency briefly banned TikTok following complaints about the alleged presence of immoral and indecent content on its popular social media app.
A brief statement from the agency said that it blocked TikTok in compliance with the orders of the Peshawar High Court. It provided no further details.
The Peshawar High Court said it acted on a petition from lawyers Nazish Muzaffar and Sara Ali who requested the video-sharing platform be blocked until it complies with instructions and guidelines given to it by the Pakistani media regulatory agency last year.
Pakistan and China are close allies in the region. In October, Pakistan blocked TikTok for 10 days.
Some of Pakistan's TikTok celebrities at the time criticized the government for banning the video-sharing app, which is owned by China’s ByteDance and is the third-most downloaded app over the past year after WhatsApp and Facebook. It has been downloaded almost 39 million times in Pakistan.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
India-Pakistan 'ceasefire agreement' will achieve nothing beyond excitable commentary in media
The tactical step of a limited agreement that seeks only to calm the borders and lessen shelling and artillery exchanges has been imbued with such lofty goals that the move is likely to get crushed under the weight of expectations
Imran Khan to seek trust vote from Pakistan’s National Assembly this week following defeat in Senate polls
The Pakistan prime minister alleged that some lawmakers from the Tehreek-e-Insaf had been bribed by the Opposition to vote for Yusuf Raza Gilani
India, Pakistan agree to follow all agreements on ceasefire along LoC, other sectors
The decision on ceasefire, effective since Wednesday midnight, was taken at a meeting between the Director Generals of Military Operations of the two countries