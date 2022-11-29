Pakistan: TTP commander, 10 other Taliban fighters killed in Waziristan
TTP commander Tipu and 10 others were reportedly killed in the shootout between the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) - also known as the Pakistan Taliban - and security forces in the restive Lakki Marwat district bordering South Waziristan tribal district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
Peshawar: Hours after the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) announced an end to its ceasefire with the Pakistan government, fierce fighting erupted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
A high-valued TTP commander was killed along with ten other militants in a fierce gun battle during an encounter in northwest Pakistan on Monday evening, news agency PTI quoted security officials as saying.
TTP commander Tipu and ten others were reportedly killed in the shootout between militants linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) – also known as the Pakistan Taliban – and security forces in the restive Lakki Marwat district bordering South Waziristan tribal district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The security forces have also reportedly suffered some casualties in the fierce gun battle, but this could not be confirmed until the filing of this report, the source added.
The TTP fighters pouring in from the Afghan border were trapped by the security forces which resulted in the shootout.
