Pakistan: Top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Bashir Ahmed Peer killed in Rawalpindi

Islamabad: Pakistan-backed terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen has suffered a major setback.

Bashir Ahmed Peer alias Imtiyaz Alam, the launching commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen, was shot dead in Rawalpindi, Pakistan late on Monday evening.

According to reports by the local media, Bashir was shot by an assailant outside a shop in Rawalpindi.

The death of Bashir Ahmed Peer will come as a piece of welcome news for India. The Indian government led by PM Narendra Modi had declared Hizbul Mujahideen commander Bashir Ahmed Peer as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on October 4 last year.

Bashir used to provide logistics to the terrorists who managed to infiltrate from the Pakistan side of the Line of Control (LoC) into Jammu and Kashmir.

Basheer was originally a resident of Babarpora area of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. He had been living in Rawalpindi for the last few years.

In the notification issued by the central government, it was said that Peer was also involved with online propaganda groups with the aim of uniting former terrorists and other cadre of jihadi terror groups in order to promote the activities of the Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and other Pakistan-backed terrorist groups.

Pir was also accused of killing Zakir Musa, the chief commander of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

Zakir Musa was murdered on May 23, 2019. In March 2007, Peer was taken into custody by the Intelligence Directorate of the Pakistan Army. However, he was released soon after following instructions from the ISI. Since then, he had been hiding in Pakistan while plotting against India.

