Islamabad: In a significant move, Pakistan has managed to get the same discount on the import of Russian oil like other nations, including India.

This was stated by Pakistan Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik at a Geo News program.

According to reports, the minister said that Islamabad will be given same discount like its neighboring countries on the import of Russian crude. However, Malik did not share any details regarding the agreement between the two nations.

Malik went on to say that Pakistan and Russia have agreed on a lot of matters, adding that Islamabad will place its first order for the crude oil next month, while it may take around 26-27 days for the consignment to reach the cash-strapped country, The Express Tribune reported.

On rising petrol prices in Pakistan, Malik said that “since Pakistan is not an oil producing country, we have to purchase oil from the international market and Pakistan has no control over the price of oil”.

Malik claimed that the country is currently not considering importing oil from Iran as it may lead to the imposition of sanctions on Pakistan, however, Islamabad is on good terms with Tehran and is in contact with them over gas import.

‘Divide the population of Pakistan in two’

Asked about the separate gas tariffs for the rich and poor, Malik said Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif have strictly directed the concerned ministry to “divide Pakistan for the rich and the poor”. He added that the current government’s policy is to stand with the the poor people of the country. “We divided the population of Pakistan in two, the rich and the poor,” he said.

He further noted that the same distinction is being followed in connection with the petroleum subsidy.

Malik, along with the petroleum secretary, visited Russia in November last year, and held talks on several issues, including oil and gas supplies.

Later on, a Russian delegation came to Pakistan earlier this year to discuss the purchase of petroleum products from Moscow at discounted rates.

Pakistan ‘upsets’ Russia

On March 28, The Express Tribune reported that Russia was disappointed with the slow progress on the Pakistani side regarding import of crude oil from Moscow.

According to sources, Moscow expressed doubts over Pakistan’s plans and had even asked it to import one crude oil cargo first to show its seriousness.

After seeing Pakistan’s lackadaisical attitude, Russia was reportedly frustrated to learn that Islamabad, despite in urgent need of crude oil owing to the massive price rise and economic crisis situation, had not even started the process it committed to Moscow to start the first shipment of crude oil.

It was stated by the Pakistani side that it will set up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) company that would be responsible for the import of Russian oil to Pakistani refineries, however, no progress was made in this regard.

Islamabad ‘backstabs’ Moscow

Amid Russia’s ongoing invasion in Ukraine, Pakistan has time and again been accused of backstabbing Moscow by supplying arms and ammunition to Kyiv.

While on one side the Pakistani government is leaving no stone unturned to convince the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to release the bailout package, one the other hand the Shehbaz Sharif-led country has resorted to selling weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

Last month, a viral video showcased what was being claimed to be a tank crew of the Ukrainian Army using 122mm artillery shells supplied by Pakistan during combat against Russian forces.

Pakistan made 122mm shells spotted in Ukraine. Reportedly Pakistan ready to transfer 44 T-80UD tanks to Ukraine in exchange of western financial support. Meanwhile as per TG channel, Russia unhappy with Pakistan help to Ukraine, asks China to talk sense to its friend. pic.twitter.com/7v63g6JNav — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) March 10, 2023

Back then, it was reported that Pakistan offered to give 44 T-80UD tanks to Ukraine in exchange for western financial support. Pakistan had bought these tanks from Ukraine between 1997 and 1999, reports said.

Ever since the war started between Russia and Ukraine in February last year, Pakistan has reportedly been trying to use both sides to its advantage.

Despite witnessing deadly floods last year, Pakistan is said to have been supplying consignments of ammunition for artillery and tanks to war-hit Ukraine through an air bridge created by the UK.

Not just that, Islamabad has even been using ports in Poland and Germany to help Kyiv’s war effort against Russia.

Despite all this, the Pakistani government has denied supplying ammunition to Ukraine and claimed to follow a policy of “non- interference” in foreign conflicts.

Recently, it was reported that the Russian government, led by President Vladimir Putin, was unhappy with Pakistan and even asked China to persuade Islamabad against joining the West in supporting Ukraine.

