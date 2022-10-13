New Delhi: A lawmaker belonging to the radical Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan turned up at a hall belonging to the Ahmadiyyas with the police in Karachi, complaining that the use of minarets and domes by the community is illegal.

Journalist Naila Inayat who shared the video on Twitter said that the Pakistani constitution forbids Ahmadiyyas from using structures that ‘look like a mosque’.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik lawmaker showed up at the Ahmadiyya hall in Karachi with police complaining that the use of minarets and dome by the community is illegal. Pakistani constitution forbids Ahmadis from using structures that ‘look like a mosque’. pic.twitter.com/h9VBcpOJlQ — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) October 13, 2022

The lawmaker is Mufti Qasim Fakhri- a current Member of the Provincial Assembly of the Sindh province, Pakistani Christian Faraz Pervaiz who has been accused of blasphemy said while sharing a video of the incident.

Pervaiz added that Fakhri was calling for the arrest of the members of the Ahmadiyya community.

Anti-Ahmadi mob in Karachi demanding police to arrest Ahmadis & demolish their mosque because its minarets & dome are similar to “Muslim” mosques. Sitting MPA Mufti Qasim Fakhri of TLP,is also the Chairman of Sindh Assembly Committee on Religious Affairs is leading the mob. pic.twitter.com/4c70Mu1KzI — Faraz Pervaiz (@FarazPervaiz3) October 13, 2022

TLP backs blasphemy laws

Notably, TLP which backs Pakistan’s draconian blasphemy laws was even temporarily banned by the government of former PM Imran Khan.

This happened after the party organised nationwide protests in 2021 demanding the expulsion of France’s ambassador to Pakistan mainly over satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo’s controversial Prophet caricatures.

The Ahmadiyya community like other minorities in Pakistan has been the victim of persecution. In 1974, Pakistan declared Ahmadiyyas as ‘non-Muslims’ through a constitutional amendment.

With inputs from agencies

