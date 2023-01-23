Pakistan: Teenage girl shot dead by father after being taunted over her viral dance video

Islamabad: An 18-year-old girl was shot dead by her biological father in Pakistan after people taunted him about a dancing video of her daughter going viral on social media.

The incident took place in the Vano Ghari village in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region on Sunday, Dawn reported.

Boy takes revenge for rejecting marriage proposal

According to the deceased girl’s mother, she was working as a domestic help at the residence of a family in Islamabad. Besides her, a boy also worked at the same place.

Some time later, the boy made a marriage offer to the victim, however, she refused because she was already engaged, her mother informed.

Soon after, the boy started blackmailing the girl. After failing in his efforts multiple times, he uploaded a dancing video of the girl on social media using a fake ID in revenge, as per the complaint.

The victim’s mother said on the day of the incident, the family had decided to lodge an FIR against the boy in Islamabad.

Video goes viral

The video, which the boy uploaded on social media, soon went viral.

As per the complaint, the girl’s mother along with her daughter and a son-in-law was present when her husband, named Bakhtiar Gul, took a pistol and shot dead his daughter.

She informed that her husband took the extreme step after someone taunted him about the social media video, Dawn reported.

Man kills four-year-old daughter

In a similar incident, a man killed his four-year-old daughter in Pakistan’s Charsadda district last year because he suspected that she was born out of wedlock.

“The accused suspected that the girl was a love child and he made his wife pregnant before getting married. When she was born soon after the wedding, everyone started pointing fingers, upsetting the man,” The Express Tribune quoted a police official as saying.

The official stated that as many as 36 people were arrested and interrogated in connection with the case, while profiling of 40 houses was done after which the real culprit — the victim’s father — was apprehended.

The four-year-old girl’s body was recovered by police from the bank of a nullah in a deserted place.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.