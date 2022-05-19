Pakistan: Surge in terrorist attacks in North Waziristan, other border areas
It was presumed that after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, such militant attacks will be stopped. However, it did not happen
North Waziristan: Terrorist activities are on the surge in Pakistan border areas, especially in the North Waziristan district, according to the country's vernacular media.
The rise in the number of terrorist attacks has been costing the lives of several Pakistani soldiers. Reportedly, these militants have their bases in Afghanistan. They enter Pakistan from Afghanistan and after launching attacks on the former, retreat to their bases in Afghanistan.
Further, terrorist organizations like the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) have also been working from the Afghan bases, planning attacks against Pakistan. Notably, the Bloch National Army, another terrorist organization in Afghanistan has also been working with the TTP and ISIS, says Pakistan vernacular media.
The Baloch Army was also responsible for the suicide bomb attack on the Karachi University, killing three Chinese nationals. Although some of the insurgents get killed in the attacks, their terrorist activities refuse to stop.
It was presumed that after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, such militant attacks will be stopped. However, it did not happen. In such a case, the Taliban must take strict action against these terrorists, says Pakistan vernacular media.
Earlier, a total of 105 army personnel lost lives in such terrorist attacks within the first three months of this year, recording 97 soldiers and army officers.
