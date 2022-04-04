Pakistan Supreme Court adjourns hearing by a day on rejection of no-trust vote
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday said it could not decide on the case pertaining to the National Assembly deputy speaker's decision to dismiss the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan without listening to everyone
Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Pakistan, the Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the suo motu case pertaining to the National Assembly deputy speaker's decision to dismiss the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on account of being allegedly sponsored by a foreign power, local media reported.
The matter will now be heard at 12:05 pm on Tuesday.
Earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial said the Supreme Court will announce a “reasonable” order today in the case, according to The Express Tribune.
While adjourning the matter, the Supreme Court of Pakistan stated that it could not decide on the case without listening to everyone. "The ruling cannot come out of thin air," Chief Justice Bandial said.
This comes after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri on Sunday dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan citing Article 5 of the Constitution of Pakistan. Thereafter, Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Prime Minister's advice.
Consequently, the Supreme Court took a suo motu notice to resolve the matter.
A larger bench of the apex court, comprising Chief Justice Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, was hearing the matter, Dawn reported.
While hearing the matter, Justice Ahsan noted that there were violations in the proceedings of the no-trust resolution.
Further, Justice Bandial stated that a debate in the National Assembly before voting on the no-confidence motion had been clearly mentioned in the law, but it didn't take place.
On the other hand, Chief Justice Bandial observed that Qasim Suri's ruling mentioned the meeting of the parliamentary committee for security. "The opposition deliberately didn't attend the meeting," he said.
After Farooq H. Naek, who was representing the joint opposition, urged the court to issue a verdict on the matter today, Justice Bandial stated, "We can't pass a decision in the air".
The Bench later adjourned the matter till Tuesday.
