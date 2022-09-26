World

Pakistan: Six army officials killed in helicopter crash in Balochistan

“All six personnel on board, including two pilots, have embraced shahadat,” Inter-Services Public Relations said, adding that the incident took palce on Sunday night

FP Staff September 26, 2022 13:55:07 IST
Representational image

Islamabad: Six Pakistan Army officials, including two majors, were killed in a helicopter crash during a flying mission near Khost in Harnai, Balochistan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

“All six personnel on board, including two pilots, have embraced shahadat,” the officials said, adding that the incident took palce on Sunday night.

No reason for the crash was given. The accident comes more than a month after a similar incident occurred in Balochistan on 1 August when a Pakistan Army helicopter crashed, killing all six personnel, including a Lieutenant General, on board. According to the army, the accident had occurred due to bad weather.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he was deeply grieved. He prayed for the deceased and their family members, adding that the entire nation shared the grief of the bereaved.

PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry said helicopter flying was getting dangerous. He added that this required “engineering evaluation”.

“Heli flying is getting dangerous this needs engineering evaluation, too many crashes …RIP Braveheart’s all were too young to die,” he tweeted.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: September 26, 2022 13:55:07 IST

