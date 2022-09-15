Pakistan: Sindh govt accuses Punjab of sabotaging flood relief

The Sindh government accused its Punjab counterpart of sabotaging flood relief efforts after a consignment of flour enroute to Karachi was stopped from moving into Sindh.

Karachi: Even as floods ravage vast swathes of Pakistan, politics of attrition between the various provinces and political parties of the troubled, unstable nation has acquired menacing edge. The governments of Sindh and Pakistan Punjab, known for their long history of mutual antipathy, have chosen to indulge in petty bickering instead of focusing on flood relief.

In the latest incident of this sorry episode, the Sindh government accused its Punjab counterpart of sabotaging flood relief efforts after a consignment of flour enroute to Karachi was stopped from moving into Sindh.

The truck, which contained around 45 tons of flour, was confiscated by local authourities in Tehsil Sadiqabad on the Punjab-Sindh border and the driver was arrested under charges of hoarding.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has deplored the incident and accused the Punjab government of indulging in ‘politics of hatred’.

According to a report by The Dawn, officials of the Punjab revenue department stopped a truck carrying 4,500 bags of flour weighing 10kg each at the Kot Sabzal checkpoint and registered a case under charges of hoarding.

The officials handed over the seized consignment to the Punjab government to sell it and transfer the money to the

national exchequer.

